Republican forums slated for February about March 1 Primary

In gearing up for upcoming elections, the Conservative Men’s Club of Texoma and High Noon Toastmasters Club will host a series of political programs focused on the March 1 Primary.

The programs will take place in the West courtroom at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman on Feb. 3, Feb. 7 and Feb. 10. Each program will begin at 7 p.m. though the doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

On Feb. 3, those who attend will hear from the Republican candidates for the judge's seat in County Court-at-Law 2 including Rick Dunn, Vanessa Vice and Hillary Clark. It will also feature those running in the justice of the peace races. In Precinct 2 that will include incumbent David Hawley and challenger Mike Springer. In Precinct 4 will be incumbent Rita Noel and challenger Christina Fox.

On Feb. 7 the program will feature the candidates for the Grayson County Judge's seat including incumbent Bill Magers and challenger Bruce Dawsey. It will also feature those running for county commissioner. In Precinct 2 that will be Jeff Austin, Art Arthur and E.V. Harlan. The incumbent in that post, David Whitlock is retiring. In Precinct 4 that will include incumbent Bart Lawrence and challenger Matt Hardenburg.

Feb. 10, the program will feature those running for the US Congressional District 4 and State Representative District 62. The congressional race will feature incumbent Pat Fallon and challengers John Harper and Dan Thomas. In the state representative race incumbent Reggie Smith will face Shelley Luther.