Police vehicle side swiped, SPD searches driver's for information

A Sherman police vehicle received damage this weekend after being side swiped shortly after an officer left the vehicle to assist a stalled motorist. While the damage was minor, the incident gave the department to talk about a safety.

"With this, we wanted to give everyone a reminder that they have to slow down or move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, tow truck or TxDOT vehicle," Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said. "If you cannot vacate the lane, then you have to slow down to 20 miles per hour under the speed limit."

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 when a patrol vehicle was dispatched to assist with a vehicle that was blocking a lane of traffic on U.S. Highway 75 near Park Avenue.

"The officer parked behind the stalled vehicle and he got out and was talking to the driver. After a while, a dark four-door passenger car struck the side of the patrol vehicle."

Mullen said the damage to the vehicle appeared to be minor as it continued traveling down the highway. The passing vehicle avoided striking the stalled vehicle, and no one was injured in the collision.

"If that patrol vehicle had not been there, it could have kept going and swerved into the other vehicle and hurt the people on the side of the road," Mullen said.

Beyond protocols with emergency vehicles, Mullen also asked that drivers observe the posted speed limits, especially along the construction zones of the highway.

"It is 60 miles per hour in the construction zone on 75 and it is imperative that people slow down, because there are some abrupt lane switches there and narrow lanes with no shoulders along there. So, it is important that people slow down and anticipate any hazards along there."

Police are asking that anyone with information on the collision please contact the Sherman Police Department.