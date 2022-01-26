500 percent increase: County asks for new animal control bids

Grayson County is looking to decrease animal control costs after a nearly 500 percent bill increase from the city of Sherman. Under the previous agreement, the county paid $50 for each animal that was taken in. However, Sherman officials said the real cost was about $440 per animal for the full care.

In response, Tuesday county commissioners approved a request from the county purchasing agent to seek bids for a new animal control contract.

While most of the discussion of the matter took place between Grayson County Judge Bill Magers and Purchasing Agent Jodi Platt, Commissioner Jeff Whitmire quipped that "anytime you have a 500 percent price increase, go out for bids," referring to the fact that the city of Sherman recently increased what it charged the county for animal control.

Back in December, the county and the city reached an agreement in which the county will pay $250 an animal with an additional $50 a day after three days.

"We were way under market with our pricing," Magers said Tuesday. He said putting the matter out for bid will allow the county to see what the fair market value is for the animal services. The bid closing date on the contract, Platt said, will be February 16.

Magers asked Platt to keep him advised of the responses they receive from bidders because he feels they will find out rather quickly what the market will bear for the service. The county's agreement for the services at the current price is only set to run through April 1.