11 openings: Jail making push for night owls

The Grayson County Jail is working to fill employee gaps and recently announced a $1 differential in day versus night worker pay to incentivize potential applicants. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office has 11 job openings at the county jail and three on the patrol roster.

"We are in crisis mode right now," GC Sheriff Tom Watt told commissioners Tuesday as he asked them to support a $1 differential for night shift workers in both the jail and on the street.

"This is too attract and help to retain (help). We've recently lost field deputies to Van Alstyne, Anna and Frisco. We can't sustain those losses," Watt said.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said he and Watt have been talking about the need for the increase in pay to help keep staff for the jail on the night shift. Magers told commissioners he knows that they generally don't take up matters of pay increases except at budget sessions in the late summer or early fall, but this is a critical need right now.

Additionally, Magers said, the increase is minimal and will not impact the current budget because Watt has agreed to leave a few positions open to compensate for the increase in pay.

Commissioner Jeff Whitmire asked if the extra pay would be specific to the shift or the person working and Watt said it will be specific to the shift so if someone on nights switches to days, they lose that $1 differential. He said if someone from the day shift ends up working a night shift temporarily they would not be paid the extra dollar an hour for that night shift.

Magers said the matter before the court on Tuesday 'was a stop-gap measure" to allow the Sheriff help in recruiting people right now. The judge said the court will take up the matter of a permanent change to the wage for those positions at budget time. No one voted against the matter.