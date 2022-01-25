Drive through service offered for county tax payment on Jan. 31

For the 9th year in a row, the Grayson County Tax Office is offering a one-day outdoor service. Taxpayers will be able to drop off property tax payments on Jan. 31st from the convenience of their cars.

Office personnel will be stationed at the Grayson County Courthouse west entrance parking lot on Crockett Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is the 9th year we’ve provided the drive-thru service,” said Grayson County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Stidham in a news release, “and each year more and more people are taking advantage of the convenience. Instead of having to search for a place to park, then waiting in line to pay your taxes, we’re giving folks the opportunity to stay in their car and drop their payment off at our drive-thru location. It’s easy and it’s quick.” Look for the flags at the north drive-thru entrance of the parking lot and exit at the south back onto Crockett Street. There’s also a permanent drop box in front of the courthouse on Houston Street.

Stidham added that only checks and money orders will be accepted at the drive-thru location. No cash payments. All payments made at the drive-thru must be in a sealed envelope with a return address clearly visible.

Paper receipts for payments will be mailed the following week.

“It’s another option folks have, instead of trying to find a parking place and then waiting in line to pay your property taxes. We’ll be there, come rain or shine,” he said.