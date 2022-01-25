DISD superintendent search to start internally

The search for the new Denison Independent School District superintendent has begun and the school board voted unanimously Tuesday to open up applications for the position for candidates within the district for 10 days as the first step in its search for a new leader.

The action came one week after long-time Superintendent Henry Scott announced his intention to retire after more than 60 years with the district and nearly 30 years in the district's highest position.

"The question on the table is who in the district who might be interested and begin the process there. If we then still feel the need to open it up larger, we can do so," Board President Bob Rhoden said following the meeting.

Candidates within DISD will have the next 10 days to submit their resume and qualifications for the position. Once that is completed, the district will consider the candidates. This does not rule out the possibility of a future search outside the district if a qualified candidate is not found.

Last week, DISD Superintendent Henry Scott voiced his favor of choosing his replacement from within the district, citing a need to keep a constant vision and direction during the transition between leaders.

"If you have confidence in somebody who knows the district and knows the teachers, and you feel like they are really a good candidate, you need to give them consideration," Scott said, adding that he feels Denison does have individuals who could fill his position.

Scott added that previous external searches by the district resulted in limited results and short-term superintendents.

While the search is just beginning, one frontrunner is already appearing. During the public comments portion of the meeting, Houston Elementary Principal Kyle Uber spoke in favor of Assistant Superintendent David Kirkbride as a candidate.

"Dr. David Kirkbride has proven himself to be a strong leader who can continue our history of excellence and lead this district into its next steps of growth," Uber cited seven years of leadership within the district.