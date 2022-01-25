Unforeseen cost increases to add $531K to D3 project

The price tag for street and utility improvements in downtown Denison just got more expensive. The Denison City Council recently approved a change order that will increase the contract price for the first phase of its D3 project by $531,008, bringing the total contract cost to $17.37 million.

City officials attributed the change order and need to increase the project cost to unforeseen cost increases and an expanded scope of work that involved work that was added after the contract was put in place.

The city entered into a contract in June 2020 where Piazza Construction was designated at the construction manager at risk. Work on the project began in January 2021 and changes to the scope of the project soon followed even in these early stages.

"If you will recall, one of the first things we changed was that we changed Houston Street from the old brick pavers to the new concrete street," Interim Assistant City Manager Bobby Atteberry said earlier this month.

While this portion of the project initially called for just repair of the existing brick road, it was soon expanded to include a full rebuild of the road in concrete. This also created the need for additional sidewalk work on the site.

Another setback occured when crews hit an 11-foot second of hard rock that was not planned for. The removal of the rock required crews to bring in heavy excavation equipment twice, Atteberry said.

"As Chief (Mike) Gudgel will tell you, they were knocking the pictures off of his wall trying to break that rock up to get it out of there," he said.

As work continued, crews also discovered water lines that were previously unknown running across the construction zone. These pipes were replaced now so that crews in the future would not cut open the newly repaired road in the future, Atteberry said.

Other reasons for the project cost increase were due to the current market, city staff said. Since the start of the project, costs for supplies and labor have increased. Likewise, wet weather throughout 2021 impacted the project.

Despite the increase in project cost, Atteberry commended Piazza construction for working to minimize the final impact to the project cost.

"That's hard say when you are spending more than a half-million dollars, but we did have a savings over what it could have cost," he said.