Denison tables request for former Central Ward site

The redevelopment of the former site of Central Ward School in Denison hit a road block when the City Council tabled a zoning request for the project. Developers are seeking to turn the former school site into new duplexes, however members of the council questioned if the project and its density are right for the area.

"Our goal is to increase the quality of life and help make this a community of choice. I honestly don't think this does it for that neighborhood," City Council member Brian Hander said Jan. 18. "... I don't think in the long run this is going to be a quality development for that area and our downtown area is growing."

Developers brought forward a request to shift the planned development currently on the property from a focus on manufacturing to residential. Plans presented for the nearly three acre site call be redeveloped into a neighborhood of 16 townhomes along Sears Street and Morton Street.

Following guidance during the December Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, developers recently adjusted the site layout to include a row of off-street parking along Morton Street in an effort to keep residents and visitors from parking on the city streets.

"My main concern is that Morton Street is one of our main arteries, but this looks great," Council Member J.C. Doty said. "If that's what they are going to do I am all for that."

Other members of the council noted that the plans call for the same four facades to be repeated through the development and asked if each along Morton Street could be unique. For his part, Hander also asked that the city's masonry requirement be increased for the project.

Despite the increase in on-site parking, Council Member Michael Courtright said he felt there would still be on-street parking from the development as all of the homes had one-car garages rather than two. While he noted this would make the homes wider, he said he would prefer to see the larger garages and a lower density.

"It is rare for any household to have just one car," he said.

The council ultimately decided to table the request to give the developer, who was not in attendance, time to answer these concerns.

The proposed would bring a new use to what was once the site of a school just outside of downtown Denison. Central Ward School opened its doors on Sears Street in 1917 and served the community for more than 60 years.

Following its closure, the building did not see significant use for many years until it was purchased in 2012 with plans to convert the building into a community center and chess academy.

However, the condition of the building led to repeated attempts by the city to condemn the building, with city officials citing it the condition as a safety concern. This led into a years-long legal battle over the future of the building that included numerous filings and appeals until the building was finally demolished in 2018.

County records show that the property was sold in November to Malone Plumbing Inc. The property was valued at $92,160 in 2021.