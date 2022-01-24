Shaking hands: Denison, DDA agree on JM demolition bond

The long road to revitalizing one of Denison's gateways took a step forward this week when the city and Denison Development Alliance shook hands on an agreement that would help finance site cleanup. The City Council unanimously agreed to enter into a project agreement with the DDA that would allow it to issue debt on its behalf for demolition at the former industrial site.

The agreement will allow the city to issue bonds for the DDA and sets the terms of the debt service payment over the duration of the bonds. The agreement covers a total of $7.7 million of projects, with $4.7 million related to JM demolition and cleanup and $3 million related to a separate sewer project that the DDA is assisting with.

The 480-acre JM plant, which has been vacant for nearly three decades, has been a long focus for DDA who has sought to clean up and redevelop the facility near the city's northern border for nearly 20 years. However, the process of acquiring the land and then remediating it has been a slow process.

"We need to get it done, if we don't get it done, it will be there for eternity," DDA President Tony Kaai said in 2021. "So the mission is to get it done, and we will continue to work out the details as we move forward."

For about three decades, the JM plant in north Denison served as one of the city's largest employers with a peak workforce of about 500 workers. That dwindled to just 100 by 1988 as the plant's operations scaled down.

The plant was used to produce transit pipe, which featured a mixture of asbestos and concrete. In the 1970s, use of asbestos began to drop as its carcinogenic properties became more understood.

While the plant's use of asbestos has long since come to an end, it continues to haunt the facility as an active contaminant that must be abated and removed before the site can be redeveloped. Beyond surface contamination, the concrete-asbestos material was also used in the construction of some of the buildings.

The long stalemate over the future of the site showed signs of ending in 2020 when the company agreed to sell the land to the DDA for the price of site studies, effectively donating to the economic developer. The purchase was closed last year.

"It is is in the best interest of all parties for the city to issue the debt for the DDA," Denison City Manager Greg Smith said Tuesday. "Our bond ratings and bonding capacity is totally different than the DDA's or any other economic development corporation."

The remaining $3 million bond is related to a proposed sewer line project that the DDA is offering to assist with in order to get the construction expedited by the city. The sewer line will run along U.S. Highway 75 toward Waterloo Lake Park and increase sewer capacity in the area. This in turn will open up additional land for development along the corridor, Kaai said.

While the JM bonds will be the DDA's responsibility, the agreement for the sewer line only has the DDA financing the debt service for three years before it reverts back to the city's responsibility.

The city is expected to move forward on issuing bonds for these and other projects later this spring.

With regard to the JM site, Kaai said there has been interest in the building over the years, but no definitive leads have surfaced since the rehabilitation of the site gained steam in recent years. Kaai said the planned to speak with one possible lead who expressed interest about three years ago this week.

“Our plans are to develop it as a light industrial park. I think we are going to look at it as a warehouse, logistics and distribution site,” Kaai said in 2020, noting there has been tentative interest in the site for years.