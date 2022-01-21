SHS UIL Spirit team advances to finals for first time

SISD

The Sherman High School UIL Spirit team headed to the Fort Worth Convention Center Jan. 14 and competed in the State Championship, advancing to the final round for the first time in program history.

“I am so proud of this wonderful group of young ladies,” said Head Cheer Coach Erin Lester. “They have overcome many obstacles this year and they have proven that a positive attitude and hard work pays off.”

The routine is separate from the chants and pep-rally routines seen during football season, but the fall games are still great times to practice, Lester said.

“The competition is based on sideline material, so every time we cheered on our team, we used that as an opportunity to make our skills stronger,” she added. “When I came to Sherman to take on the position of Head Cheer Coach, I noticed right away what amazing sideline cheerleaders they are. They really love their team and enjoy cheering them on.”

This team’s qualifying round score jumped more than 20 points compared to 2020 and 2019, earning them a spot in the final round. It was “a moment of pure joy” when it was announced the team would be advancing on as part of the top 20 teams, Lester said. And then the pressure was on.

“We got straight to work to put on the best performance possible for the final round and they did an amazing job,” Lester said. “These girls put in the hard work, had the right attitude and accomplished their goals.”

The team finished 17th overall, a solid performance for their first of hopefully many appearances, and Lester thanked the many parents, SISD staff and community members for supporting the team.

“We are so grateful to the Sherman Bearcat Community for always supporting the Cheer Team and showing us love and appreciation wherever we go,” she said.