Six decades: Life-long educator Henry Scott talks time to retire

Over the course of a career that pas spanned more than six decades, Henry Scott has worn many hats and filled many roles in the Denison Independent School District. From work as a baseball coach and later history teacher to school administrator and then district administrator, Scott has indelibly left a mark on the district that will remain for years to come.

However, all things must come to an end, and Scott is preparing to hang up his hat and call it a career.

After spending 61 years with Denison, Scott announced his intent to retire during a school board meeting this week. Scott is expected to retire from the district at the end of the school year, leaving a vacancy in the district's highest seat.

"I have always taken it one year at a time since I reached the age I am now," Scott said Thursday. "When I reached 84 I decided that I don't have many more years left. I love what I am doing and I've loved every job I've had in the school system, but it is just time for me to retire."

Scott initially didn't intend to become a life-long educator. As a young adult, Scott initially attended Oklahoma State on a baseball scholarship, but transferred to Southeaster Oklahoma State University for his sophomore year.

Initially, Scott planned to pursue studies in geography, but a fateful meeting with the superintendent for the west-Texas town of Lamesa. After visiting, Scott decided to take a post as the district's baseball coach in 1959.

"We talked, he offered me a job and I signed a contract," he said in 2021. "It was the best thing I've ever done in my life because it was a great opportunity for me to work in education."

Scott's time in Lamesa was short and he made the transition to Denison two years later in 1961 where he taught history and served as a coach. Scott then transitioned to the high school where he taught throughout the 1960s.

He began to transition into administration in 1970 when he became the school's vice principal and later principal. In total, Scott spend 18 years at the high school. In 1981, Scott made the move from school to district administration when he was named as the district's assistant superintendent. Scott's final promotion came 12 years later when he was named Superintendent for Denison ISD.

With 29 years under his belt, Scott will retire as the second-longest tenured superintendent in the district's history, between F. B. Hughes and B. McDaniel.

"Each year as school year I take the time to evaluate. What changed this year deals with one thing, and that thing is age," Scott said. "If I could, I would love to turn the clock back 10 to 15 years to continue to work in the community."

Scott said the district is coming toward a transition point with incoming growth over the next few years. With important decisions ahead, he said he felt it was important to have someone at the wheel who would be able to steer the district through the years that come — years he isn't sure he will have.

"He has a 62 career in education which by itself is fantastic, but then you look and see he spend 60 of those years in the same district." Current DISD Board President Bob Rhoden said. "That is an amazing career for anyone in any industry."

Rhoden first met Scott about 20 years ago while working at Workforce Solutions Texoma. Over the years, Rhoden said Scott gained recognition and reputation for his years of experience and knowledge, which gave him a very calm, collected and comforting demeanor in his leadership.

This came into focus over the past two years when Scott was able to lead the district through a global pandemic that was unlike anything DISD, or any school district, had ever seen.

"He has been in the industry for so long and has seen so many things that he was a calming force," Rhoden said. "Obviously COVID brought challenges, but he didn't panic. It was obvious at the top of our organization that we had someone who was concerned but not scared."

With regard to his longevity, Rhoden said Scott's secret to staying active so long may boil down to enjoying your work to the point that it isn't a job. He added that there may have been some projects, including bond issues over the past decade that Scott wanted to see through before he passed the torch to the next generation. More recently, this has included work on Mayes and Hyde Park Elementary Schools.

"I think there were somethings that he wanted to see move along and completed," Rhoden said. "He has a sense of completion and accomplishment."

However, Scott never got hung up on the past or the old ways, Rhoden said, adding that Scott was able to adjust and adapt to new forms of education that led him to be relevant across multiple generations. This in part was due to who Scott chose to surround himself with.

"When you have a great team that is staying on the cutting edge and staying up with what is going on in education, it allowed him to utilize the information that they brought back to him," Rhoden said.

Becky Russell was one of those people. In a career that spanned more than 30 years in her own right, Russell was hired by Scott both times she taught for the district. Now, in her own retirement, Russell serves on the school board as a way to represent teachers.

"To work with him in that capacity was just eye opening," she said, noting that Scott's name and reputation proceeded him during state conferences and meetings. "His reputation was well known and respected across the state of Texas."

Russell described Scott's sharp mind for administration and education as one of his defining traits. During a recent discussion over Pre-K enrollment, Scott was able to recall the number of students at each campus without any assistance.

"There was no looking it up; he had it all up in his head," she said.

For Tony Kaai, president of the Denison Development Alliance, it was Scott's forward thinking nature that set him apart. As an example, Scott said he can remember discussions leading up to the construction of Denison High School. District administration were initially expecting to build the school at the intersection of FM 84 and U.S. Highway 75, but economic developers felt the site would be better suited for retail and other development. This led to the high school being built at its current location.

"We have an excellent system, but our facilities were old," he said. "In economic development, we knew we needed a new facility to showcase the system."

The two organizations also frequently collaborated on efforts to train students and prepare them for locally available jobs. In this role, Scott became a key supporter of the regional Advanced Manufacturing Program, Kaai said.

With retirement looming, Scott said he wasn't sure what he planned to do in his retirement years. However, he said it likely will be a change that will take time to get used to,

"I am a person who has gotten up for the school bell as a student, coach, teacher, principal and superintendent for 79 years," Scott said. "When school starts I have always been there. When school starts this August, it is going to be very stressful on me."

Whatever he may do, Scott said he plans to remain active in the community and will be a life-long supporter of public education.

"What I am seeing right now is a political attack on public education that is very, very unfair," Scott said. "I truly believe that one of the reasons this country is great is because of a free public education."

The school board is expected to meet next Tuesday to discuss options on selecting a new superintendent upon Scott's retirement.