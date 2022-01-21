DHS book drive shares the love of reading

DISD

During a time when there seems to be so much negativity circulating, a person come along with a simple idea that has the ability to benefit so many. In this case, one young man will again begin bringing happiness to others through the joy of reading. And, he always starts on his birthday.

On Thursday, January 13, Denison High School Librarian Lisa Whitson and DISD Library Coordinator Kari Uber welcomed DHS junior Joshua Kurtenbach to the DHS Library to kick off his annual Grayson County 4H Book Drive. The drive will gather gently used books to be donated to libraries, schools and organizations in the Grayson County and southern Oklahoma area. Joining Josh were his parents Dan and Tina Kurtenbach, along with several of Josh’s friends and fellow Yellow Jackets.

Beginning in 2015, this is Josh’s seventh year to initiate the book drive as a part of his service to his community through the 4H program he has long been a part of.

“Ever since 5th grade, one of my classmates in class couldn't read, so I gave him a book. And, month after month, he asked for a new book, and then another new book. I decided to start the book drive on my birthday and so now we're at the 7th Annual Book Drive,” Josh said.

The book drive has grown over the years, providing a number of books to a variety of different organizations. Josh says each year they are able to gather nearly 2,500 books.

“Over the years it started out small. Now, we donate to more than just schools. We are able to give books to organizations that help foster children and that's just a very meaningful part to my drive to me,” Josh commented. “Even some of our donated books have been taken on mission trips by church groups, taking our book drive across the ocean and just help it basically go worldwide.”

Josh says that this book drive is not just about getting students in the schools to donate books. He welcomes the community to contribute to the giving as well.

“People can go to the schools to drop off books, so there will be donation boxes in the libraries at every campus in Denison. My goal is to make it not just Denison, but actually go to maybe Pottsboro, maybe Sherman, maybe even more spots in Oklahoma and Texas, not just around here, and to get more than 5,000 books,” Josh said.

Through the book drive, Josh and his friends will benefit the Foster Children for Grayson County Welfare Board, help Denison ISD teachers give books to students to take home, spread the need to educate our youth in Literacy Education, keep children reading and using their imaginations, encourage parents to read to their children, and teach people to support their community through the power of giving.

The 7th Annual Grayson County 4H Book Drive will continue through Friday, February 18. Book donations may be made to any Denison ISD campus and the at the DISD Administration Building.