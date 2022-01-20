Two local men indicted for sex crimes against children

Two Grayson men were indicted this week on charges of sexual abuse of children.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

Elmer Escobar Alfaro, 33, of Denison was indicted on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact.

Ronald Gene Tolbert, 53, of Gunter was indicted on one count of sex abuse of a child continuous with a victim under 14 and three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact.

The following other people were also indicted:

Jonathan Michael Kee, 43, of Princeton — theft of property;

Carla Jill Tolbert, 54, of Gunter — abandon or endanger a child reckless or criminal negligence, possession of a controlled substance (meth0 and attempt to commit tamper with evidence;

Jessica Nicole Oaks, 34, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Clay Lee Jones, 24, of Whitesboro — assault family or house hold violence, continuous violence against the family and escape while in custody;

Joshua Alexander Johnson, 31, of Sherman — aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle or watercraft;

Noel Gene Neasbitt, 56, of Sadler — failure to comply with duty to register as a sex offender;

Jesus Espino Caballero, 26, of Denison — burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Mark Allen Harper, 60, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Aric Lee Griffeth, 37, of Wilburton — theft of material (seven counts and one of criminal mischief, prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stacy Scott Brannum, 56, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Daniel Scott Walker, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brian David Agent, 54, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Hugh Russell Jewell, 56, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ray Ulmer Inmon Jr., 64, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Levar Algernon Johnson, 44, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) abandon or endanger a child;

Timothy Wayne Holder, 62, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

David William Darling, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kendra Dawn Harwell, 35, of Denison —burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony;

Jamie Duane Jack, 39, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (phencyclidine);

Alvaro Rascon Rodriguez, 32 of Howe — attempt to tamper with evidence;

Amber Nicole Levasseur, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Austin Wheatley, 58, of Denison —theft of property;

Robert Joseph Bursby, 51, of Garland — theft of property with previous convictions;

Jermiah Dewayne James, 33, of Waco — three counts of robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest with a vehicle;

Michael Steven Ross, 33, of Willis Point — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Lacie Bliss Waller, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), prohibited substance in a correctional facility (marijuana) and tamper with evidence with intent to impair;

Kevin Wayne King, 47, of Denver, Colorado — theft of property, possession of a controlled substance (meth), unlawful possession of a fire arm by a felon and theft of a fire arm;

Rhonda Kaye Coleman, 47, of Sherman — two counts of theft of property with previous convictions;

Emily Marolyn Weatherwax, 25, of Sherman— aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Robert Lee Stanley, 39, of Sherman —DWI 3rd or more;

Thomas Lynn Ham Sr., 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Justin Blake Franklin, 37, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone);

Melissa Kate Rogers, 54, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl);

Donald Ray Taylor, 63, a transient —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Christopher Montel Hollis, 30, of Sherman — assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Sherry Lane Fate, 54, of Sherman — two counts of obstruction or retaliation;

Jose Fuentes Carcamo, 36, of Sherman —DWI 3rd or more.