Excessive speed may have led to Wednesday crash, death

staff reports

Excessive speed may have been the cause of a single-vehicle crash that lead to a rollover and the death of the vehicle's driver. In a news release issued Thursday morning, Sherman Police said the department received multiple calls around 11 p.m. Wednesday related to the crash in the 8000 block of South US Highway 75.

"Upon arrival, officers located a black four-door vehicle in a field west of the highway that was upside down and fully engulfed in flames," the releases said. "Sadly, the driver never made it out of the vehicle and was unable to be rescued."

The deceased driver was identified a 40-year-old, Howe resident.

"Based on the evidence and information learned from a witness, officers determined (the driver's)’ vehicle was southbound on US Highway 75 when it took the FM 902 exit," the release said. "The vehicle lost control on the frontage road and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in the field."