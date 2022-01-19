5 things to know: Henry Scott's legacy with Denison ISD

After more than 60 years with Denison Independent School District, Superintendent Henry Scott is hanging his hat and calling it a career. The long-time Denison ISD superintendent announced his intent to retire from the district's highest seat at the end of the school year after having taught generations of Denison children through a career that spanned across seven decades.

Here are five things to know about Scott and his career:

1. He didn't plan to become an educator.

Scott's professional career started in the late 1950s, but at the time he had no aspirations to be an educator. Instead, Scott planned early on in his career to study geography. In hindsight he said the career in education was the better decision.

2. Scott got his start teaching baseball.

While he didn't have any intent to become an educator early on, this changed in 1959 when he was approached by the superintendent of Lamesa, a small town in West Texas. While he wasn't initially convinced about taking up teaching, Scott found himself drawn into the community during a visit.

"We talked, he offered me a job and I signed a contract," Scott said in 2021. "It was the best thing I've ever done in my life because it was a great opportunity for me to work in education."

3. Scott came to Denison in the early 60s.

Scott's time in Lamesa was short, and by 1961, he found himself moving to Denison where he served as a history teacher and coach. Two years later, he made the move to the high school and taught an additional seven years there.

In 1970, Scott began his transition away from the classroom and into administration when he became the school's vice principal and later principal over the course of 18 years.

"Once you leave the classroom and move onto administration, it isn't the same relationship you have with the students and staff," Scott said in 2021.

4. He will retire as the second longest-running superintendent in the district's history.

Scott continued to transition his way through administration through the 1980s when he was named assistant superintendent. He served in this role for 12 years until he took the superintendent roll in 1993.

Scott will finish up his 29-year with the district this spring, making him the second longest running superintendent for the district.

5.Scott's legacy will include multiple successful bond issues that expanded the capacity of the district.

In 1997, Scott helped push a successful bond that helped finance elementary school improvements.

More than a decade later, the district was successful in a second bond election that helped finance the construction of the current high school.