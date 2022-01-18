TxDOT scholarship accepting applications

staff reports

The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2022 school year.

Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2022 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or events focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.

Presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships in May 2022. The 2022 scholarship contest awards are sponsored by Buc-ees and iHeart Media.

“It’s important that younger generations understand they have the power to create long-term solutions that can transform their environment into one that is litter-free,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.

To apply for the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be received via online submission by 5 p.m. (CST) March 31, 2022.