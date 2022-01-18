Theatricks to start off 2022 with show "Puffs"

staff reports

Theatricks in Sherman started the new year off with a new production. "Puffs," performed by the Sherman Community Player's supporting cast, began showing Friday with the first shows filling out the holiday weekend.

The play will continue this week with shows 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Written by Matt Cox, "Puffs" tells the story of, "a certain boy wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story," a news release from Theatricks said. "This is the story of the Puffs…who just happened to be there too. A play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

"The play gives you a fresh look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal rejects with a thing for badgers. Their epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be."

Eleven local thespians make up the cast of the show which is narrated by Mattie Scheibmeir.

Other cast members include Wayne Hopkins played by Ian Flood, Oliver Rivers played by Nolan Prestegard, Megan Jones played by Ellis Weinkauf, Ernie Mac played by Kaylee Miller, Hannah played by Emi Shaw, J. Finch played by Josef Jacobs, Leanne played by Natalie Ball, Sally Perks played by Tatum Dvorak, Susie Bones/Harry played by Lucy Boessen, Cedric/Mr. Voldy is played by Allison Hill, Stage Manager is Laura Hill, and Costume Designs by Anna Shaw.

Theatricks Coordinator Kayla Weinkauf is directing the show.

The box office will be open between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for students. They can be purchased by calling the box office at 903-892-8818, visiting the Honey McGee Playhouse at 313 W. Mulberry in Sherman, or at http://www.scptheater.org.