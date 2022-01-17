Arrest made in continuous sexual assault of a child case

staff reports

An arrest has been made following a two-year sexual assault investigation in Sherman. This weekend, Grayson County investigators arrested a man in the 1700 block of West Washington for a single count of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 and six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The man was first arrested for similar charges in 2020.

"Deputies located (the suspect), a 39-year-old Sherman resident who had multiple warrants outstanding for his arrest," a news release from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said. "(The suspect) was wanted on Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child Under 14 and 6 counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child."

The man was arrested Saturday and booked on these charges, without incident and is currently being held in the Grayson County Jail on $400,000 bond.