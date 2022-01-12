New Quiktrip site plan approved, signage plan denied

The Sherman Planning and Zoning commission gave the green light to QuikTrip to build a new service station — its third in Sherman — along Texoma Parkway. However, the request hit a bump in the road as the commission failed to approve requests for signage for the new station.

As a part of January's P&Z meeting, the commission heard and approved a request related to a site plan for a new service station at the corner of Texoma Parkway and US Highway 82. However, the commission couldn't form a consensus on a request for an 85-foot pole sign and denied this portion of the request by default.

"Right now we are still in the site plan and design phase of this project, so we do not have any official approved plans just yet," Quiktrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson said last week.

The plans presented to the commission included a 5,312 square-foot fueling station at the northeast corner of the intersection of US 82 and Texoma. Officials with QuikTrip said an existing restaurant building on the site would be removed as a part of construction.

The site would also include 7,434 square feet of gas canopy and an additional 3,109 square feet of space dedicated to diesel fueling.

Beyond the site plan, the request included two exceptions that proved to be more contentious with members of the commission. QuikTrip requested a variance to the city's signage ordinance that would allow the company to build an 85-foot pole sign with 392 square feet of display space 14 feet from the property line. By comparison, the city ordinance allows for a 300-square foot sign to be built at 50 feet with a 110-foot setback from the property line.

A second exception asked for permission to build a 72 square-foot monument sign within five feet of the Texoma Parkway property line. Under current city ordinance, a business is only allowed one sign total, among other requirements. During the meeting, city staff noted that they would be open to the second sign being added if the monument sign met all other city requirements.

Representatives for the company said the pole sign was necessary to ensure that traffic on both sides of US 82 could see the store and its pricing from more than 1,000 feet away. Representatives highlighted truck traffic in their arguments, noting that freight would need enough time and distance to maneuver toward the exit in order to reach the station.

The variance request led to discussion by the council on the need for the requested height. This request proved to be divisive within the commission, with some members willing to accept the request as presented while others sought to lower the height of the signage.

Multiple members brought forward multiple motions to pass the signage with various maximum heights attached ranging from 50-86 feet. However, all of these motions ultimately failed out of lack of a second of enough votes to pass. The variance failed through lack of action with the commission voting instead to proceed with the meeting.

A separate motion to approve the monument sign with specifications within the city's ordinance was approved in a single vote.

This is not the first time that QuikTrip has faced opposition before the commission with regard to signage. In October 2020, the commission denied the third variance for signage related to its second location, located at FM 1417 and US Highway 75.