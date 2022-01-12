Tax Office installs new drop box for payments

The Tax Assessor's Office is looking for ways to make it easier for the public to pay their taxes or complete their motor vehicle registration. And in the age of COVID, the office is trying to reduce the number of people who have to enter the courthouse and stand in line.

To that end, this week, they installed a drop box on the courthouse square that will allow people to make those payments without ever going inside the building.

"The box will be checked twice a day, the contents removed and they will be processed either that day or the next day depending on what time they are dropped in the box," Grayson County Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Stidham said.

He said he and his staff have heard that due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, that county's tax office has completely closed to the public and is only handling things through the mail. While Grayson isn't going that far, he said, he feels that the drop box gives people another option to standing in long lines for make their payments and worrying about the virus.

Just dropping their payments in the box is a way to make sure they can stay socially distanced, he added.

Those who want a receipt should include a self addressed stamped envelope, he said, when it comes to taxes. Of course, those who are completing registration will receive their registration paperwork in the mail. Those folks need to make sure that along with their payment, they include a copy of their vehicle inspection report and insurance information.