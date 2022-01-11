Student is removed from Dillingham after bringing gun on campus

A second-grade student was removed from Dillingham Elementary Monday afternoon following the discovery of a firearm on campus.

District officials said the handgun was found in the backpack of a second-grade student Monday afternoon after the student told a classmate about the firearm. The classmate then alerted a teacher about the firearm.

No threats were made to students or staff during the incident, which did not require that the school be placed on a hold.The incident was resolved in a matter of minutes, officials said.

The Sherman Independent School District Police Department was called in to lead the investigation. When asked about the firearm, the student told district officials that he brought the gun to school because it was "cool," district officials said, but he did not voice any intention to do harm.

The student was removed from the campus and will be disciplined according to the SISD code of conduct and any applicable state or federal laws, officials said.

District officials declined to comment on if the firearm was loaded, citing the ongoing investigation.