FCCC seeks art for annual contest

staff reports

The Fannin County Children’s Center is seeking children’s artwork for their annual contest. Children and youth ages 18 and under are invited to enter their work of art for a chance to win prizes and help other children.

The contest judges will be looking for artwork that illustrates the theme “Open Your Heart.” They will be looking for something that is eye catching and heart-warming. Winning entries in the past have often included hearts, kids, families and bright, cheerful colors, as well as the words “Open Your Heart” and “Fannin County Children’s Center.”

Two winning entries will win special ribbons and cash prizes. The first place artist will receive a $100 cash, a blue ribbon and their artwork will be reproduced on the front of the campaign card. Second place will win a $50 cash, a red ribbon and have their artwork included inside of the card. The cards that feature the winning artwork will be used to help the local nonprofit raise funds to provide advocacy, counseling and other critical support services for the abused and neglected children of Fannin County.

Artwork must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 11 at the Children’s Center at 112 West Fifth in Bonham. Entry forms, contest rules and more information can be found at www.fanninccc.org and at the center at 112 W. 5th in Bonham or by calling 903-583-4339.