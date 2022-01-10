Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team picks executive director

The Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team has selected a familiar face to be its first executive director.

Tim Millerick, a member of the Sherman Independent School Board of Trustees and a former vice president of student affairs at Austin College recently stepped into the role at TBHLT.

TBHLT is an organization of community leaders formed in 2017 to address gaps in mental health services in the local community and region. Its vision is to serve as the community’s hub for mental health and wellness.

In the news release announcing the decision, the organization said Millerick has been recognized nationally for creating and sustaining a wide array of programs, services, and policies during his nearly 40 years in higher education.

"He earned a Master’s degree in counseling from Bridgewater State University and possesses both teacher and counselor certifications as well. He is also a graduate of Harvard University’s Institute for Education Management program," the release stated. TBHLT's 2021 Chair Harry Lemming, led the search process reported for the ED.

"The organization is pleased to select Tim from among such a competitive and qualified pool of interested individuals," Lemming said in the release.

Millerick served Austin College in the role of vice president for student affairs more than 27 years with responsibilities that included counseling, health and wellness, campus police, and coordinating student accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Hehas been on the SISD Board of Trustees for nearly nine years.

A founding TBHLT member, Gail Utter said in the release, “the group anticipates that Tim’s ongoing leadership in our community around mental health and education issues, significant administrative skills, experience with fundraising and grants, as well as his involvement with a number of national conferences will enable him to further advance our efforts.”

Millerick also drew praise from incoming TBHLT Chair, Judge Larry Phillips, who welcomed Millerick and noted that “2022 will be a positive and productive year in our community as our consortium of members work together in the months ahead.”

Speaking about the post in the release, Millerick said, “it is a privilege to serve in this new role for such a special, developing organization. I look forward to collaborating with all partners who want to support our vision to improve behavioral health and wellbeing for all in the Texoma community.”

Millerick is married to his wife of 39 years, Carol. They have two children; Ashley who is married to Brett Beebe and resides in Fort Worth; and Gregory who is married to Lindsay (Kirkpatrick) and lives in McKinney.

