Publisher to add new states to responsibilities

Herald Democrat

The Herald Democrat publisher has added the states of Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama to his list of responsibilities.

A few years back when the parent company of the Herald Democrat purchased the Gannett/USA Today Network of media sites, which includes LocalIQ digital advertising, the company's strategy shifted to focused responsibilities for the publisher role.

“Since my background was more in funding journalism through advertising solutions to local businesses, I moved into a revenue leadership role that spanned across our state and New Mexico," said Nate Rodriguez, vice president of Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama. "I worked diligently to be sure we had strong functional leads at the Herald Democrat to manage the day to day of their respective area. I continue to be proud of these leaders.

“I am excited to continue to replicate the growth we have seen in Texas and New Mexico into the great states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. I am from Columbus, Mississippi so this is sort of home coming for me. More revenue and stability is key to funding Journalism all over our communities.

“While I will be overseeing many other states and publications, I remain committed to Grayson County, as it will still be my home base. I will continue to oversee the HD and our Texoma Marketing and Media Group media sites. I am committed to our region and excited to be part of the growth that is expected over the coming years.”

NEWSPAPER MARKET STATES

Texas

Abilene Reporter News

Amarillo Globe News

Corpus Christi Caller Times

El Paso Times

Lubbock Avalanche Journal

San Angelo Standard Times

Herald Democrat

Wichita Falls Times Record News

Glen Rose Reporter

Midlothian Mirror

Runnels County Register

The Anna-Melissa Tribune

Brownwood Bulletin

The Nueces County Record Star

The Prosper Press

Van Alstyne Leader

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Alice Echo- News Journal

Waxahachie Daily Light

El Paso Y Mas

Oklahoma

Bryan County News

New Mexico

Farmington

Las Cruces Sun-News

Deming Headlight

Rudioso News

Silver City Sun-News

Alamogordo Daily News

Carlsbad Current-Argus

Louisiana

The Daily Advertiser

Shreveport Times

The News-Star

The Town Talk

Daily World

Beauegard Daily News

Post South

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The Courier

Daily Comet

The Donaldsonville Chief

Leesville Daily Leader

The Times

Mississippi

The Clarion Ledger

Hattiesburg American

Madison County Hearld

Alabama

The Gadsden Times

The Montgomery Advertiser

The Tuscaloosa News

Prattville Progress