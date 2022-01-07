Publisher to add new states to responsibilities
The Herald Democrat publisher has added the states of Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama to his list of responsibilities.
A few years back when the parent company of the Herald Democrat purchased the Gannett/USA Today Network of media sites, which includes LocalIQ digital advertising, the company's strategy shifted to focused responsibilities for the publisher role.
“Since my background was more in funding journalism through advertising solutions to local businesses, I moved into a revenue leadership role that spanned across our state and New Mexico," said Nate Rodriguez, vice president of Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama. "I worked diligently to be sure we had strong functional leads at the Herald Democrat to manage the day to day of their respective area. I continue to be proud of these leaders.
“I am excited to continue to replicate the growth we have seen in Texas and New Mexico into the great states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. I am from Columbus, Mississippi so this is sort of home coming for me. More revenue and stability is key to funding Journalism all over our communities.
“While I will be overseeing many other states and publications, I remain committed to Grayson County, as it will still be my home base. I will continue to oversee the HD and our Texoma Marketing and Media Group media sites. I am committed to our region and excited to be part of the growth that is expected over the coming years.”
NEWSPAPER MARKET STATES
Texas
Abilene Reporter News
Amarillo Globe News
Corpus Christi Caller Times
El Paso Times
Lubbock Avalanche Journal
San Angelo Standard Times
Herald Democrat
Wichita Falls Times Record News
Glen Rose Reporter
Midlothian Mirror
Runnels County Register
The Anna-Melissa Tribune
Brownwood Bulletin
The Nueces County Record Star
The Prosper Press
Van Alstyne Leader
Stephenville Empire-Tribune
Alice Echo- News Journal
Waxahachie Daily Light
El Paso Y Mas
Oklahoma
Bryan County News
New Mexico
Farmington
Las Cruces Sun-News
Deming Headlight
Rudioso News
Silver City Sun-News
Alamogordo Daily News
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Louisiana
The Daily Advertiser
Shreveport Times
The News-Star
The Town Talk
Daily World
Beauegard Daily News
Post South
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
The Courier
Daily Comet
The Donaldsonville Chief
Leesville Daily Leader
The Times
Mississippi
The Clarion Ledger
Hattiesburg American
Madison County Hearld
Alabama
The Gadsden Times
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Tuscaloosa News
Prattville Progress