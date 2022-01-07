Developers file plans for fourth Texoma QuikTrip

Texoma may soon see development on its fourth QuikTrip location.

Representatives with the company are expected to present early plans to the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission next week for a new gas station and retail storefront at the intersection of Texoma Parkway and US Highway 82.

"Right now we are still in the site plan and design phase of this project, so we do not have any official approved plans just yet," said Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip corporate communications manager.

The location would mark the fourth location to be developed in the Sherman-Denison area following two in Sherman at the intersection of US 75 and FM 691 and US 75 and FM 1417.

Development of a third location in Denison was announced in June 2021.

While the project is still early in development, city documents indicate that the company is requesting variances and exceptions related to a 5,312-square-foot building. at the northeast corner of the Texoma Parkway and US Highway 82 intersection. The fueling station would include more than 10,500 square feet of canopied gas and diesel fueling areas.

The future site of the station included a former restaurant building that has been vacant for many year. Jefferson said the structure would be demolished as a part of the project.

The project comes as interest in the area has grown over the past year. In April 2021, Sherman P&Z approved a rezoning of the adjacent Sher-Den Mall site for redevelopment as a mixture of retail and residential uses.

Jefferson said current plans call for construction of the station to begin in Spring 2023, with an opening later the same year.

The P&Z commission is scheduled to discuss this and other items when they meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sherman City Hall.