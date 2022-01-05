Sherman to pay $378k for Lamberth land purchase

Sherman will be paying $378,644 for about 10.229 acres of land along Lamberth Road. The purchase is expected to be an initial step in pacing the way for future roadway improvements on the current and future route.

The City Council approved the purchase at its first meeting of the new year.

In 2017, the council agreed to start design work on a road project that would extend Lamberth from FM 1417 to State Highway 289. While these designs are only 30 percent complete, staff said enough work has been done to move forward with the purchase.

"That design process gave us enough information on the right of way parcels and easements that are needed," Assistant City Manager Clint Philpott said Monday.

Philpott appears to voice approval of the price that was being offered, noting that city staff have worked to make the best use of city resources in acquiring the land needed for the project.

"We didn't go out and purchase all of the right of way," he said. "We tried to be opportunistic with what we are purchasing and this is a willing seller."

In other matters, city staff said it could be several weeks before necessary repairs are completed to another portion of Lamberth that has been closed since mid-2020.

City officials said repairs have been slowed on repairs and upgrades to a section of road between Travis Street and Cornerstone Drive that was damaged during flooding last year due to ineffective culverts. The roadway saw a more catastrophic failure when a sewer line along Lamberth failed, however the repair to this section have since been completed, officials said.