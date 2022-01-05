One year in: SISD completes first full year at new SHS

2021 marked the start of a new era of education for the Sherman Independent School District with the first set of students making their way into the classrooms of the new Sherman High School. While the opening wasn't without its setbacks, the district has completed its first full year on campus.

The road to the new Sherman High School started in 2017 when the SISD School Board approved a $308 million bond package that would finance the construction of a new high school, two new elementary campuses and other district-wide improvements. However, this never came to fruition as voters narrowly voted against the package with a difference of less than 150 votes.

"Even with all of the construction and contractual elements that were involved, we did it, we made it to the end and we are finishing up strong," SHS Principal Jenifer Politi said. "Everyone here wanted this, so we dug in to make it happen."

A second bond package, valued at $176 million, was more successful when it was put before Sherman voters six months later. The successful package included $157 million for the construction of what would become the new Sherman High School campus.

Construction began in the fall of 2018 with plans for the school to be ready for students in fall 2020. However, heavy rains and weather delays led school officials to delay the opening until January 2021.

When the school officially opened its doors on Jan. 11, 2021, there was still work to be done in completing construction, but the project was far enough along that students could start classes for the second semester.

Politi said that administrators had worked to plan for the opening in the months prior, but some plans on paper do not always neatly transition to real-world conditions.

"Once you get into it and start living in it, it starts to evolve and takes a life of its own," she said.

One of the challenges facing administrators was controlling the flow of people through the campus. This included transitional traffic flow concerns like ensuring students have enough time to move between classes, but also included additional factors related to the ongoing construction.

"When you are coming from 250,000 square-foot campus to a 550,000 square-foot campus, it is about the movement on campus — how things are going to flow," she said.

Another challenge over the past year was finding enough substitute teachers for the campus, Politi said.

With the changes and the transitory nature of the work, Politi said normality had yet to set in for life on campus. However, as the final piece of the puzzle are put into place, hopefully that will follow and administrators can work on other aspects of the transition, such as creating a campus culture within the new school.

While the campus still needed work when it opened, crews have spent much of the past year completing work. Now, only a few last-minute punch list remain uncomplete, said Tyson Bennett SISD assistant superintendent of finance and operations.

Bennett said he has spent more than 24 hours walking the halls and combing the school campus in an effort to find any final projects that need to be completed from touch up paint work to ceiling tiles that need to be replaced.

Crews crossed one of the final items off the list during the Christmas break when a permanent irrigation pump was installed on campus.

"With a property that is 100 acres and irrigated all over, we have had a temporary pump in for at least six months that was usable, but not permanent," Bennett said.

Another project was crossed off the list this week when the guard station was opened and the student parking lot was secured, district officials said.

Bennett said these final touch-up projects have seen delays related to supply chain disruptions and related shortages in the project's final stages. Thankfully, the district was able to avoid other disruptions throughout the construction process by purchasing many of the supplies and materials early in the development stage.

"I can't imagine if we started in 2020 and we were doing the brunt of the project in the midst of the pandemic, in the midst of the supply chain issues where we would be today, because we would be nowhere near where we are today," he said.