Good Morning: A fresh start in the new year

For many people, the coming of the new year brings with it a chance for a fresh start in a fresh year. From stepping away from personal vices to learning a new skill, the new year is as good of a time as any to seek out self improvement.

I've always had a love-hate relationship with the concept of New Year's Resolutions. At its core, the concept of improving yourself is admirable, but so few people actually stick with it, and so many resolutions ultimately fall by the wayside.

That said, I've made resolutions in the past, and I plan to do the same this year even though there is a real chance that I might fall short. The chance that I could grow from the experience makes it at least worth a try.

I've found I have the best luck when I set reasonable goals or those based on achievable milestones. Instead of setting a goal to become a long-distance runner within a year, as an example, I've found setting goals that are based on progress tend to have the best results. After all, you have to learn to walk before you can run.

That approach has always kept me from hitting the wall and becoming discouraged, which is the death knell for far too many resolutions.

For my resolution, I would like to focus on becoming a better reporter by stretching outside of my comfort zone. When it comes to this job, my bread and butter is government and city hall reporting. It is the type of story I feel naturally drawn to and the writing I tend to fall back on the most. At times, that can leave a writer stuck in a rut, however.

This year, I would like to get outside of my comfort of local government and education-related news and write more feature-style and human interest stories than I have in the past. This isn't to say that I am bad at human-interest stories and the like. I've enjoyed the times that I've been able to stretch my legs and do them. However, I always return to the tried and true.

Hopefully, this year will be different.