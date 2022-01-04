One inmate and four staff at county jail down with COVID

The Grayson County Jail has one COVID-19 positive inmate and has four employees who are out with the illness.

According to the State Health website, Grayson County had 236 cases and one death in the latest week reported. A week earlier, it had reported 66 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 17,115 cases and more than 530 deaths.

"We do have one area of our facility that's on lock down," Grayson County Jail Cpt. Sarah Bigham said Tuesday at commissioner's court.

She also reported that staff is trying to restrict the movement of those with COVID-19 throughout the facility by switching to virtual visitations, court sessions and attorney conferences for those who might need to be kept away from the rest of the population.

New coronavirus cases leaped in Texas in the week ending Sunday, rising 147.9% as 111,397 cases were reported. The previous week had 44,936 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 104% from the week before, with 2,833,203 cases reported. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 3.93% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.