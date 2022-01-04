$6.4M TxDOT project starts on FM 1753

staff reports

A new road project began in Grayson County this week. The projected that is expected to cost more than $6.4 million will take 10 months to complete. In a news release issued this week, the Texas Department of Transportation said the rehabilitation project on a portion of FM 1753 began Monday.

The target completion date for the project is October of this year.

"The contractor, RK Hall Construction LLC, Paris, Texas, was granted 151 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $6.4 million," the release said.

Area drivers will be affected by the construction work with daytime lane closures to temporarily affect the road way.

"The contractor will rehabilitate the existing roadway by applying an emulsion and cement treatment to the base road layer, and applying a hot-mix pavement overlay," the release said. "This 9.1-mile project extends along FM 1753 from its intersection with FM 1897 to the intersection at FM 120."

As always, TxDOT has a word of caution for those who frequent the roadway.

"Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones," the release said. "They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."