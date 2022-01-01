BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: Caddo’s sesquicentennial

Bryan County Genealogy Library

Sesquicentennial is a big word that packs a lot meaning for the residents of Caddo, Oklahoma as they make plans to commemorate the 150th anniversary of their little town.

Caddo Station came into existence in 1872 when the Missouri, Kansas, and Texas railroad, better known as the “Katy," completed the ambitious task of extending their tracks from Kansas, down through Indian Territory, across the Red River and into Denison, Texas. Caddo quickly became an important freight depot on that route. By 1873 about four hundred people were residents of the growing community and several hundred often camped around it to deliver or receive freight. James Fenlon, of “Marchand & Fenlon” had a government contract to transport supplies from Caddo to the depot at Fort Sill, where they were distributed to Indians and soldiers.

Over the years Caddo has become well-known for the events it has hosted, the people it has produced, and the challenges it has endured. So it is with pride and enthusiasm that a group of volunteers has joined with the Caddo Community Association and the Caddo Civic and Cemetery Club to plan a schedule of events for 2022 that will inform and entertain the public. A series of historic presentations will be hosted in January, February, March, and April at the “Rock Community Building” on Buffalo. The first three events will take place on the third Monday of each month, from 6pm-8pm.

On January 17, “Trails, Streets, and Roads of Caddo” will be hosted by Vesta Baker with guest speaker Roger Bell, president of the Jefferson Highway Association. Caddo High school computer students will also make a presentation. Door prizes will be given.

The February event, “The History of Schools in Caddo” will be hosted on the 21st by Linda Combrink, retired educator, with presentations by the Caddo High School English and drama students. Residents are encouraged to bring antique toys for display. Labels will be provided for identification.

March 21st “The History of the Churches of Caddo” will be hosted and presented by retired teacher, Sammy Adams. Caddo Elementary students will give a musical performance.

Misty Tally will host “History of Caddo Lodge #3” on April 25th, with honored guest speaker and Mason, Yates Canipe. Caddo students will present the entertainment.

Other events are scheduled later in the year and details of each will be published later in the year as they are finalized:

On June 4th Caddo will honor its senior citizens with the annual “80s and 90s Banquet”. It will be held at the Caddo Church of the Nazarene from 5:30 to 7:30.

Saturday, July 2, will be an exciting day as everyone is invited to watch the removal and opening of the time capsule that was buried in front of the community building in 1972.

September 19 is the day scheduled for the burial of a new time capsule. Misty Tally will host that event and a presentation will be made by Shamrock Bank.

Of course the Sesquicentennial will be the theme of the 2022 Heritage Day on October 1st.

Mark your calendar now so you can join with Caddo in celebrating this momentous milestone. Questions about the events may be sent to the Civic and Cemetery Club at civcem.caddo@yahoo.com.

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bryan County News or the Herald Democrat. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.