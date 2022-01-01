Baking delights: Mom's Bakery keeps tradition with decades long legacy

For more than 30 years, Mom's Bakery has been serving up baked delights and sweet treats. From its origins as a home bakery to a brick-and-mortar location on Woods Street, the family-owned business has grown into an establishment a staple of Sherman's eateries.

In an era when small, neighborhood bakeries have become a rarity, bakery manager Daisy Rogers continues to offer baked goods unlike those that could be found elsewhere.

"You can get a birthday cake in a grocery store, but they only do certain things," she Rogers said. "Then when they come here, most of the time we can do something special even if it isn't exactly what you want from a picture."

During a recent visit to the bakery, the small crew of workers busily prepared for the Christmas holiday by prepping everything from cakes and pies to bread, which filled the air with its tell-tale aroma. A steady flow of customers entered the business seeking out the perfect edible centerpiece for family holiday dinners.

Rogers said the bakery was started in the 1980s by her grandmother, who began her baking career as a side gig based out of her kitchen.

"She was working at TI (Texas Instruments) and she started doing some baked goods at home for friends and stuff," Rogers said. "Well, then they started wanting to pay her and it just grew, but at that time you couldn't be a cottage baker."

The business ran into issues with the health department, which required that the operation be based out of a commercial kitchen and not a home oven. This led the bakery to take up residence in its current location. The crew started small, with only a few workers, but the business grew over time. One of the first new hires was a decorator, who has now worked for the bakery for about 27 years.

For her part, Rogers said she got started in the family business at around age 11 when she started folding pie boxes to earn some money on the weekends. Over time, she took her first steps into baking when she moved up to decorating cookies.

Her first true taste of the business came in her late teens when her grandmother asked her to help saved a cake that had been damaged while removing it from a pan.

"She said to figure it out because it is already broken and I couldn't screw it up," she said with a laugh. "She is kind of a throw you in the deep end kind of teacher."

Rogers said her grandmother retired from the business in the early 2000s and passed it on to her daughter, Rogers' mother. However, allergies led to less-than-desirable conditions and the business eventually was purchased by Mike Adams, Rogers' uncle and owner of MG's Restaurant.

To this day, Mom's Bakery provides bread, buns and other baked goods to MG's and several other eateries across the region.

Traditionally, the holiday have always been a the busiest time of the year for the bakery followed by May when many families will celebrate high school or college graduations with a cake. However, this holiday has proven to be busier than most years. Rogers attributed this in part to Kathleen's Kitchen, another local bakery, closing its doors after many years of business earlier this year.

"This Thanksgiving was record setting for us because Kathleen's (Kitchen) is closed, and so there isn't another similar bakery that has been around as many years," she said.

To keep up with the demand, Rogers said the bakery is in operation nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A second crew of bakers will usually come in around 5 p.m. to bake the batches of cakes for the next day. In one shift, this crew could go through three to seven industrial mixers worth of cake batter.

Usually, the crew will end their work around midnight, but that doesn't always hold true around the holidays, Rogers said.

With the holidays and other special occasions, it isn't unheard of for the bakery to receive special requests for cakes and and other sweet treats that blur the line between food and art. However, sometimes this leads customers to have eyes bigger than their stomachs, Rogers said, attributing the increase in artistic cakes to shows like TLC's "Cake Boss."

"When you Google cake pictures to go with your design ... the problem is 90 percent of them are fondant," she said, adding that some fancier cakes can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. "They want to translate it to butter cream because it tastes better, but it doesn't do the same thing,"

Still, the business has generated a following over the years that has led some to travel a few hours to pick up treats over the holidays.

"We have people who drive several hours from both directions: the Metroplex and Oklahoma," she said.