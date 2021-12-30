Denison man arrested for shooting at relative

On Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the 800 block of Preston Road in Denison, according to a news release from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

"When the deputies arrived they located (the suspect) and a family member who had been involved in an argument. During the argument, it appears (the suspect) shot a firearm in the direction of the other family member," the release said.

No one on scene required medical attention.

The 59 year old Denison man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Grayson County Jail without incident.

His bond is set at $30,000 surety. An investigation is ongoing.