2021 year in review: From winter storm, lowering tax rate, fighting cement kiln, Grayson County pushes into 2022

Grayson County, like the rest of the world, rolled out of 2020 and into 2021 still trying to carry on with its usual business while dealing with COVID-19.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, by the time the year inched towards a close county leaders would have helped locals survive a massive winter storm, lowered the tax rate once again, given county employees a raise, hired attorneys in anticipation of fight to keep a cement kiln out of the county and began the process of expanding the county jail.

Some of those things were routine, but in a still raging pandemic, nothing seemed routine.

Arguably the least routine, and certainly the saddest thing to occurred on the county beat happened on September 8 when Grayson County Sheriff's Investigator Dusty Wainscott died while on duty.

38-year-old investigator Wainscott died in the line of duty after having been with the department for 13 years.

"He served this county with integrity and pride. His passing will leave a tremendous void in our agency and in our county," said Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt at the time of the incident.. "Dusty was one of the good ones. He had work ethic like you can't imagine. Those that knew him intimately knew a sense of humor that was sometimes a little different than everybody else's. He could make you laugh on a dime."

The GCSO made the initial announcement about Wainscott's death on social media.

"Tonight at approximately 7 p.m., GCSO investigators where conducting a traffic stop in the area of Park Place and McGee St in Sherman. Investigators apprehended the suspects after a short foot pursuit and physical altercation. After the altercation, one of our investigators collapsed and died," the post said.

This week the GCSO said the cause of death was determined to be a heart attack.

Winter Storm

From the saddest event of the year to the coldest. While still dealing with an ongoing pandemic, the county's staff was pressed into action in February when an unusually brutal winter storm dropped temperatures in the area below freezing for days causing water pipes to burst and rolling electrical blackouts all across the region.

Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management helped to facilitate local cities and towns as they opened warming centers and provided water distribution needed after a number of local water services went off line for various reasons during the event. The OEM then continued to work with those cities and towns after the event trying to help resident submit claims for state and federal funds to help re[airs what Mother Nature destroyed.

Patrol Units

Then in March, the court approved the purchase of seven new patrol vehicles for the Sheriff's Office. The price for the seven 2020 Tahoe police equipped vehicles came to $214,900 and was in the sheriff's budget for 2021.

GC Sheriff Tom Watt, at the time, said it is his office's practice to switch out patrol vehicles after they have 150,000 miles or when their repair costs becomes prohibitive, whichever comes first. He said generally they do about five vehicles a year but they must have had a couple more who met that criteria this year.

Tax Sales move online

In January, the county moved its tax sales to online only. The move, county officials said at the time, was partly due to ongoing COVID concerns but it was also aimed at opening the process up to more people who might have been prevented from participating by the need to physically travel to Grayson County.

In addition to that technological change, the county also made some major updates to its website in 2021. This summer one of the biggest changes to the county's website was the addition to a new system for handling the commissioners court information. Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said at the time the new system was approved that it has long been needed because the old system was not at all user friendly.

In September, the commissioners court approved a new budget for 2022 that built on a tax rate that is down from .3767 per $100 valuation to .3390 per hundred dollar valuation which is a cut of about ten percent.

This was the sixth year that the county has lowered its tax rate in row.

New growth has allowed the county to continue to lower its tax rate while still providing services to county residents and taking care of the county staff, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said at the time of the vote.

The commissioners anticipate about $1,499,084 in new growth this year and planned to hold spending to $46,598.778 which is about four percent over last year.

Historical marker debate

Few topics in recent memory have drawn as many people to the meetings held each week by Grayson County commissioners as the attempt to erect a historical marker about the lynching of a black man back in 1930 did this year. After months of people attending the public speaking portion of the meeting to address the matter with county leaders, in October, the court approved the placement of a marker on the courthouse lawn that recognizes the killing of George Hughes, and the events surrounding his death.

The marker relates to the 1930 lynching of Hughes, a Black farmhand and laborer who was accused of sexually assaulting his employer's wife during a dispute over owed wages. Hughes is also alleged to have fired upon officers with a firearm when he was taken into custody.

During his trial, a mob of nearly 5,000 people gathered and attempted to gain access to Hughes who was being held in the Grayson County Courthouse. In the ensuing riot, the courthouse that was built in the 1870s was burned to the ground with Hughes locked inside a vault on one of the top floors.

After the fire was extinguished, members of the mob used dynamite to extract Hughes' corpse from the building. The body was then dragged behind an automobile toward the Black business district where it was hanged from a tree and a bonfire was started beneath it. The violence in Sherman continued in the hours following Hughes' death, as several Black-owned businesses were burned and destroyed.

Texas National Guard declared martial law in the city, and peace in Sherman was restored after two weeks.

The placement of the marker was approved in a 3-2 vote with County Judge Bill Magers and commissioners David Whitlock and Jeff Whitmire voting in favor and commissioners Bart Lawrence and Phyllis James in opposition.

Legal representation to fight proposed cement plant

Grayson County commissioners voted in December to hire attorneys to see what the county can do to help prevent a cement plant from being built on 600 acres of land off State Highway 289 in Dorchester.

Black Mountain, LLC wants to build the plant and has filed paper work with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and the land under contract is in both Sherman and Dorchester extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Tax abatements

In October, commissioners Grayson County Commissioners became the second entity to say yes to a new proposed $29.4 billion high-tech production plant from Texas Instruments when it approved a series of incentives for company. The move by the county comes just one day after the city of Sherman passed its own incentives to keep the long-standing employer in the region and expand its operations.

The county's agreement matched that of Sherman. The county is offering a 10-year property tax abatement and 20 year rebate, both set at 90 percent, for all four phases of the project.

Sherman Independent School District and Grayson College officials both later approved tax abatement packages for the company.

In December, the county approved a tax abatement for Finisar and its parent company II-VI as it continues to fill out its existing facility and expands its production of electronic components in Sherman. A 10-year tax abatement for the tech company was unanimously approved by the City Council. The county's agreement abates county taxes on the expansion by 50 percent per year for 10 years.

Jail expansion

Also in December, county leaders agreed to spend $139,500 for a proposed needs assessment to look at what the county needs in a new jail.

The amount approved is the maximum cost the study could run the county, but it could come in cheaper depending on what is needed for the study provided by Brinkley, Sargent, Wiginton Architects. That company has been working with the county on addressing its jail needs, off and on for decades. The approval granted in December just allowed the county to go forward with drawing up a contract for the work. Under that contract, the county will get three different options for expansion including costs and drawings for each.

