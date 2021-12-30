2021 year in review: Allen Plumbing, Obar, US 75 murders top GC 2021 trials

Due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county, local courts didn't resume public trials until April. Still, the courts managed to move through a number of high-profile cases.

1. Barnum and Sommers trials

In April, one of the most high profile cases in recent memory started with Timothy Barnum pleading not guilty to the killing of his child's grandfather, Robert Allen back on Halloween night in 2017.

Prosecutors contended through out the trial that Barnum paid Tyrone Sommers to kill Allen because Allen was expected to a witness against Barnum in a felony case that was getting close to starting back then and which, if he had been convicted, could have earned Barnum a significant prison term.

Also, Allen was encouraging Barnum's ex (Allen's daughter) to testify against Barnum.

In June, Tyrone Sommers was tried an sentenced to 75 years on the conspiracy to commit murder charge, 40 years on the tampering with evidence charge and 25 years on the felon in possession of a firearm charge that he faced in connection with Robert Allen's death.

2. Lindsley trial

In August, Lindsley Cravens was convicted by a jury of nine men and three women of murder and then sentenced 40 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for that crime.

In doing so, the jury rejected Cravens' claim that it was a sudden passion that caused him to shoot Stephen Obar in the face on Aug. 28, 2020. Obar died on the floor of the living room of the apartment he shared with Cravens' mother before medical help could arrive.

During Cravens said he shot the man he loved like a father because Obar was drunk and becoming aggressive. Cravens had pleaded that the shooting was self defense or defense of his and Obar's mothers who were both in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

3. Gray trial

In October, Judge Fallon sentenced Kelvon Gray to 50 years in prison on a murder charge and 20 years on a aggravated assault charge plus court costs in another drug deal gone wrong..

"On August 24th, 2017 the Howe Police Department and Texas Rangers were called to an area on highway US 75 where a shooting had occurred," a news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said at the time of the three-day trial.

"A vehicle headed southbound had been struck by gunfire. The victim, Tahbari Collins, was found shot to death in the front passenger seat. Occupants of the victim's car indicated that another vehicle traveling southbound had pulled up next to it and fired shots into their vehicle. Law enforcement officers were able to determine that 5 shots had been fired into the victim's car. Later several bullets were recovered at the autopsy of Mr. Collins."

"It was later learned by investigators that the victim had purchased $10.00 worth of marihuana from a man in a black car in Tushka, Oklahoma, but had driven off before actually paying for the marijuana," the release said. "Videos from a Tushka truck stop showed the transaction, including two of the people in the black car. After 20 months of investigation, including cell tower "dumps" based on search warrants, Texas Ranger Reuben Mankin and Howe Police Detective Keith Milks were led to witnesses in Kansas City, Missouri who were in the car from which the shots were fired. A search warrant was obtained for Kelvon Gray's residence in Kansas City and a Taurus 9mm handgun was seized by law enforcement."

Gray will have to serve at least 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.