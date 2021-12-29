Students, staff recognized at AP breakfast

SISD

Budding Sherman High School scholars along with their teachers were recognized Dec. 14 during the AP breakfast for their achievements on the Advanced Placement exam in May 2021.

Fifty students earned a score of 4 or higher on one or more AP exams, and 13 students scored a 5, the highest score possible on an AP exam. All of them took home a yard sign to proudly display their achievement.

Seventeen students were recognized as AP scholars, meaning they scored 3 or higher on three or more exams. Five students were named AP scholars with Honor, having scored 3 or higher on four or more exams.

Finally, eight students were tapped as AP scholars with distinction, meaning they had scored a 3 or higher on five or more exams. Those students are: Drake Dodder, Grant Dominick, Claire Hudson, Nicole Jackman, Ian Mahjoobi, Kara Mathes, Erica Romm and Evan Wynn.

Sixteen SHS teachers who teach AP classes were also recognized.