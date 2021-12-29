Helping the helpers: Local LDS church to provide thousands of lbs. of food for local non profit

Sometimes even those who help others need a little assist to keep on their toes. This week, two area non-profits that feed the hungry are getting a lot of help from a local church. On Wednesday, both MasterKey Ministries and Grand Central Station will be recipients of a portion of 44,000 pounds of food from from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Additional recipients will be Hands of Hope Food Bank of Durant, and Fannin County Food Bank of Bonham.

In a news release about the donation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the food is to to replenish supply after the demands of the holiday season.

Grand Central Station Executive Director Wendy Vellottie said their share will be about 11,000 pounds of food and it will be used both in the Dining Car Soup Kitchen and in the Market Depot food pantry.

"All I know is it is non-perishable foods so I am assuming it is going to be a lot of fruits and vegetables," Vellottie said in a phone call. She said they are hoping for some canned meats. Vellottie said a member of the local church reached out and asked if the organization could use the food.

"And I said 'Yes',' Vellottie said. "We are just so grateful and so thankful and just very blessed with this community and all they do. Everyone is just always so giving here."

In the news release local Sherman Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Christian Cooper said, “Like our fellow Christians and many other people of faith the work we strive to do as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is guided by the two great commandments: to love God and to love our neighbors. We show our love for God as we keep His commandments and serve His children.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with like-minded individuals and organizations who are working to do the same, and we are happy to help provide goods and services that can lift, strengthen, and bless individuals and families who may be struggling in their current circumstances.”

Vellottie said the Market Depot is currently running low on staples the homeless really need like canned meats that don't have to be cooked and bottled water. Those homeless patrons who eat at the Dining Car car drink their fill from a water dispenser while they are there but many lack access to fresh water once they leave.