2021 year in review: Denison sees challenges, opportunities in 2021

2021 has been a whirlwind year with Denison continuing its growth pattern in the middle of a global pandemic and one of the state's most devastating winter storms of all time. But, the hard times gave way to the promise of future growth in the months and years to come.

Looking back at the year, city leaders said these events are what set the stage for 2021 and the challenges and opportunities that came with it.

"I will tell you that we went from COVID, to the winter storm, to all the development activity that is going on now," Interim Assistant City Manager Bobby Atteberry said last week. "Those are the three big things we faced challenges from this year."

While conditions have continued to improve, Atteberry said it did expose one issue within the city: its aging staff.

Throughout 2021, the city has had difficulties filling vacancies that were created through a significant number of retirements that took place during the pandemic. At it's peak, Atteberry said the city had 38 open positions, the highest Atteberry has seen since he started with the city about 6 years ago.

"We had a lot of retirements during that time and people weren't working," he said. "We are having the same issues with it that everyone else is having. You can't find people and it is even more difficult when you are having to find licensed people like we have to in water and wastewater positions."

Atteberry said that the majority of the retirements were not early and simply were employees reaching retirement age. In some cases, the pandemic led to staff deciding that now was the best time to call it a career. This mirrors other trends seen throughout the country as employers work tor amp back up production, but are being met with a shortage of workers.

This same trend has been seen in many other industries that have reported difficulties recruiting workers following the pandemic.

Winter storm exposes infrastructure weaknesses

In February, Denison and much of the state of Texas experienced winter storms that inundated Texas with historic low temperatures well below zero degrees and significant snow and ice.

These storms led to significant infrastructure issues for many communities across the state, and Denison was not immune to this. In the case of Denison, the storms exposed weaknesses in the city's water infrastructure.

During the height of the storms, many energy providers attempted to maintain the state electrical grid by instituting a series of rolling blackouts to combat historically high demand. However, in practice, these blackouts left thousand of homes across the state without power well beyond what was anticipated.

The storms also affected major utilty and infrastructure sites, including water treatment plants, that froze over once power was lost. In the case of Denison, crews worked for nearly a week to restore service to the city's water systems with areas near North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Fiend among the last to be restored.

In total, the city conducted nearly 150 street cuts to repair pipelines that were damaged in the storms. Atteberry said it was a long process to conduct repairs as the city needed to bring in outside contractors to assist due to the scale of the damages.

Since the storms, Atteberry said city staff are working to ensure that power loss at key city facilities does not happen during future natural disasters.

"It has incentivized us to realize we need emergency generator power at all of our plants in the future, and those are in the budget and we are in the process of making those purchases now," Atteberry said.

City staff are currently planning and designing backup power generation for city facilities with a 14-month turn around on the project, Atteberry said. He attributed this in part to high demand and supply chain issues following the storms. The city has seen similar supply shortages on water pipeline in the months the winter storms.

In power generation is needed during this winter, city crews are prepared to temporarily rent generators as a precaution.

Designing Downtown Denison Phase 1 hits 50 percent mark

Despite setbacks from the storms, Atteberry said favorable weather since then has allowed crews to make significant progress on the Designing Downtown Denison project, which broke ground in January.

The large scale infrastructure project will see major changes along main street, including infrastructure upgrades, and a restructuring of the streetscape to create space for outdoor seat, dining and other public amenities.

Work on the first phase of the project, has reached the 50 percent completion milestone as crews have moved to tie in ongoing work into the Austin Avenue intersection. The first phase will reach from the 100 block of East Main all the way to Denison City Hall.

If favorable weather continues, crews could complete the work ahead of the expected completion date in January 2023, Atteberry said. City staff will then assess funding to determine if its Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone has accrued enough funds to make financing viable for the next phase of work west of city hall.

"If we feel like it is something we can afford, no problem, we will start design on that in early 2022 so we can start construction in early 2023," Atteberry said.

Denison continues to see strong development in 2021

Despite issues early in the year, Atteberry said the city has continue a years-long trend of strong residential and commercial development. The city saw 334 new permits for single-family construction and another 309 for commercial properties. In addition to these projects, another 11 project are currently in active development and could bring another 1,600 residential units and 4,100 new residents.

Atteberry said the city's current boom started around five to six years ago along the city's southern border in Gateway Village, but has since move north to areas along Morton Street. The annexation of Loy Park early this year could open up additional land for development to the west of the park, Atteberry said.

City staff may not know how long this current housing boom will continue across the region, however expansions of existing businesses, and several high-profile developments are expected to drive it for years to come.

"This is the longest stream this economy has had at staying at this level," Atteberry said. "Then you see the TI (Texas Instruments) expansion in Sherman and people are going to build up here in a big way."

"Our struggles right now are getting the infrastructure in the ground ahead of them so they can move forward," Atteberry continued.