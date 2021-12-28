2021 year in review: Sherman sees the best and worst in 2021

For the city of Sherman, 2021 proved to be polarizing year where significant challenges and setback early gave way to potentially the biggest business announcement in the city's history.

Within the same year, the city weathered one of the worst winter storms in the state of Texas and approved a series of incentives with Texas Instruments that could lead to nearly $29.4 billion of investment in a new production facility.

"I would say it was the best of times and worst of times," City Manager Robby Hefton cited Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities." "So, we started 2021 on the heels and coming out of the effects of COVID from 2020 and felt like we rounded a corner. Then, we had this freeze that was of historic proportions and was a crisis like we've never experienced here in Sherman, nor really in the state of Texas."

Winter storms lead to infrastructure focus

Like much of the state, Sherman saw significant impacts from historic winter storms in February that left the region hovering at near record-low temperatures for the majority of a week. These storms also left the region under several inches of ice and snow that further exacerbated the damage.

For Sherman, the winter storm proved to be a turning point as it led local leaders to focus on infrastructure and utility improvements to ensure future storms do not have the same impact. These initiatives that followed the storms include efforts to prevent power loss at key facilities.

The record low temperatures led to record demand for electricity, but the Texas power grid had some facilities that were knocked offline by the storms and were unable to immediately resume production. Other facilities were out of commission due to scheduled maintenance, which further limited the grid's output.

In response to the shortage and demand, some electrical producers began instituting rolling blackouts in an effort to reduce the strain on the grid. While these blackouts were meant to avoid key infrastructure, some facilities, including Sherman's water treatment plant and other water system facilities were hit.

The ensuing outage, combined with freezing pipes, led city officials to shift toward other water sources. However, these resources were not enough to meet the demand.

"February was probably the most trying that we've had certainly in decades," Hefton said.

Almost immediately, city officials began work on planning ways to ensure that water is not lost during a future storm. Like many cities, Sherman began planning for new backup power generation at key facilities in the event that electricity is lost in the future.

"We had never been through something like that before, and we could not have predicted it would happen the way it did and have the effects it did."

Hefton said the city has completed much of the planning for the upgrades, but the installation itself will take time.

"There are sophisticated changes to the components of our water treatment plant that have to occur and be designed before we can even attach a generator to the front end of that," Hefton said.

The experience in dealing with a catastrophic loss of water service proved to be a blessing in disguise for Sherman later in the year when the city experienced a major blowout of one of its primary surface water pipelines.

In late August, the city's pump station at Lake Texoma was knocked offline when a North Texas Municipal Water District pipeline failed and blew out. However, Hefton said city staff were more prepared for this outage and were able to easily shift to ground water for the entire system.

"We were much better prepared from just having a water crisis just a few months earlier with how to balance our system," Hefton said. "... In a way, the February event was a good run for us to learn how to manage another crisis like that."

The city is also taking other steps to ensure that it continues to have access to water during an emergency. This month, the city announced it is purchasing land adjacent to its treatment plant in order to build a reservoir for future uses.

Purchasing land for the purposes of storing it for future use and as a redundancy in the event of future emergencies.

Texas Instruments plans to invest up to $29.4 billion in new facility

The best of times came for Sherman in late 2021 when Texas Instruments announced plans for a new $29.4 billion production facility in Sherman. The new facility, which could include four phases of construction, could bring with it more than 3,200 new jobs at full buildout.

"If you look at the scope and magnitude ... this one is as impactful on the best of times ledger as the others were on the worst of times," Hefton said.

TI made the announcement that Sherman was a finalist for a new production plant in late August when it approached the Sherman School board about entering into an abatement agreement for the site. The district, city, Grayson County and Grayson College all ultimately approved tax incentives for the plant in hopes of encouraging TI to choose Sherman.

TI officially announced Sherman as the future site of the new facility in late November, with construction on the first phase expected to begin some time in 2022.

The expansion of Texas Instruments, alongside Finisar and Globitech, could further cement Sherman's reputation as a tech hub in North Texas, Hefton said. However, the city still has work to do ahead of the expansion.

The new facility, like the storms earlier this year, has made the need for infrastructure and utility improvements a priority for the city, and Hefton said he expects the city will need to begin work on new projects early next year.

"Each of those represent things that we've never experience and may never again in my lifetime," Hefton said. "They are on divergent parts of the spectrum, but all equally as impactful."

