2021 year in review: Plea agreements end GC cases in 2021

While in-person criminal trials did resume in Grayson County in 2021, a number of cases were resolved with plea agreements. In fact, some of the year's biggest cases were resolved in this manner.

Here are some of Grayson County's big plea agreements for this year.

Sabrina Nino for the death of Kason Powell

Early in the year, Sabrina Nino pleaded to her involvement with the shooting death of Kason Powell back in November of 2017. Nino was not the first person adjudicated for the child's death in what prosecutors said was a drug deal gone horribly wrong.

Just months before 2020 ended Antonio Prado Jr. was sentenced to life in prison after jurors found him guilty of murder in the child's death.

Sabrina Nino was 17 when a drug deal she entered into with a Denison teen led to the death of that teen's little brother and the injury of another child. In January of 2021. Nino, then 20, showed no emotion as she pleaded guilty to her part in the death of Kason Powell.

The plea hearing was held via Zoom with only the judge, his staff and several members of the news media in the courtroom.

Nino, her attorney, and prosecutors all appeared via computer on two large screens set up in the courtroom. For her plea of guilty to one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, she received sentences of 40 years and 20 years to run concurrently.

Nino must serve at least half of her 40 year sentence before she will be eligible for parole.

In May, the last of the three people charged in the case pleaded guilty. Ryan Clay had originally been charged with a laundry list of offenses for the shooting that left Kason Powell dead and his 11-year-old brother seriously injured. However, Clay's cooperation with police and his acceptance of responsibility so early in the case led the GC Distract Attorney's Office to drop all of the charges except for the felony murder charge and the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and to agree to allow him to serve any sentences received on those two charges concurrently.

After a hearing that took up most of a morning, Judge Jim Fallon sentenced Clay to 50 years in prison on the murder charge and 20 years on the aggravated assault charge plus court costs in each case.

Rollover death of infant

In September, Miguel Angel Gomez Jr, 31,. pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the 15th state District Court.

Gomez' plea ended a case that is the kind of thing that fills parents' nightmares.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said that on Aug. 27, 2019, Sherman Police were investigating an assault in the 2000 block of Cherry Street.

"Patrol arrived at the house and attempted to locate and interview Miguel Gomez, however no one answered the door," a news release from the Sherman Police Department near the time of the incident said. "The officer waited outside the house for about one hour."

A woman who said she was the wife of Miguel Gomez arrived at the scene.

"The female entered the house only to exit shortly thereafter holding an infant and telling the officer the child was not breathing. The officer immediately called Sherman Fire Rescue and began giving chest compressions in an attempt to revive the child. Miguel Gomez eventually exited the residence and the officer noticed blood on his shirt. The two-month-old infant was transported to WNJ Hospital, but was later pronounced dead," the news release said.