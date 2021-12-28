2021 year in review: News making cases out of federal court in 2021

The area's three state district courts weren't the only ones resolving cases in 2021. There were a number of notable cases and trials out of the Eastern District of Texas as well.

Arguably the most notable was the case of a Denison pastor who pleaded guilty to to sexual exploitation of children; conspiracy and attempt.

More:Denison pastor took plea in federal child porn case

In April, David Allen Pettigrew entered a guilty plea to those charges. Federal District Judge Amos L. Mazzant handed down the sentenced Pettigrew to 360 in federal prison on the charges.

"Parents and kids in Grayson County trusted Pettigrew as an educator, pastor, and friend, all the while unaware of his criminal intent. Working with children is nothing short of a privilege, and EDTX is committed to ensuring that those who assume responsibility for children do not violate that position of trust," said then acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in a news release.

In addition to being a local pastor at the Denison Church of the Nazarene, Pettigrew worked as a substitute teacher with the Sherman Independent School District and served as a board member of the Grayson County Foster Parent Association.

Information available on the website for Denison Church of the Nazarene at the time of Pettigrew's arrest said he had been a pastor there since 2006, was ordained as an elder in the Church of the Nazarene in 2004, and had previously served as pastor of the Church of the Nazarene in McCrory, Arkansas.

More:GCSO gives update on Denison pastor arrested for child porn

Sherman Middle School teacher indicted

In September, a Sherman middle school teacher was charged in federal court with child pornography charges,

A news release from the school district said Jeffrey Walters is a former teacher at Sherman Middle School and was place on leave on Aug. 26 after law enforcement notified the district of an ongoing investigation.

Walters was later indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman on charges related to the receipt of child pornography. Walters pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance.

Walters first came to the attention of law enforcement after he communicated with others about his interest in child pornography, according to information in a news release from the Eastern District of Texas.

More:Sherman Middle School teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Former Plano mayor convicted

in July, the former mayor of Richardson and a land developer whom she married post-indictment but in advance of trial, were convicted of federal bribery and tax fraud violations again in Sherman's federal district court.

Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 56, and Mark Jordan, 54, both of Plano, were found guilty by a jury following a three-week trial before U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III.

They were convicted of similar charges back 2018.

Court records show the first conviction was thrown out when Mazzant ruled that a mistrial was necessary because a court security officer had discussed with a juror how that juror should go about reaching a decision in the case.

The convictions returned in July, found both Jordans guilty of bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, tax fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax fraud.

According to information presented in court, from May 2013 through April 2015, Maczka was the mayor of Richardson, and Jordan was a land developer. Maczka and Jordan conspired to devise and execute a scheme to commit bribery.

Maczka, contrary to her campaign promises, supported and repeatedly voted for controversial zoning changes sought by Jordan, ultimately allowing for the construction of over 1,000 new apartments in Richardson near other Richardson neighborhoods.

In exchange, Jordan paid Maczka over $18,000 in cash, an additional $40,000 by check, and paid for over $24,000 in renovations to Maczka's home. Jordan also paid for luxury hotel stays and airfare upgrades for Maczka, and provided Maczka lucrative employment at one of Jordan's companies.

According to court testimony, Maczka and Jordan failed to disclose to the public that they had coordinated to affect the zoning changes Jordan wanted and that Jordan had provided a stream of benefits to Maczka.

More:Former Richardson mayor convicted in federal court again