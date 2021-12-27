SISD administration, board trustees read at Fred Douglass ECC

SISD

Sherman ISD administrators and board trustees made special appearances at Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center Dec. 13 to read Christmas stories to growing minds.

Each of the readers encouraged students to join in fun part of the stories, and a few pitched questions about the students’ favorite parts. For “Santa Duck,” the young listeners liked the appearance of a cow with a tiny Santa hat, and the students really liked the mention of Sherman in “Santa is Coming to Texas.”

Among the readers were Assistant Superintendent Tyson Bennett, Board Trustee Wendy Velloti, Partners in Education Director Julie Kerr, Human Resource Director Jill O’Neal, Finance Director Mandi Lewis, SISD Education Foundation Director Kathy Bickerstaff, Assistant Superintendent Susan Whitenack, Board Vice-President Brad Morgan, Board Secretary Chanel Stiggers and Superintendent David Hicks.