COVID-19 in 2021: area dealt with surges, variants, losing more than 500 GC residents

When 2021 started Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management was already knee deep in the longest running response to a disaster to date with COVID19.

While the COVID-19 situation overshadows the number of days the crew has had to spend working on any previous disaster, that pales when compared with the way the death toll of this particular disaster stacks up against previous ones. Before COVID-19, OEM had only had one disaster related death on their records and it was from the 2015 floods.

“The longest event time we ever worked was 52 continuous days 2015 spring storms, tornadoes and floods, a presidentially declared disaster,” OEM Director Sarah Somers said by text just before 2021 started.

At the point of that text, her office had worked 277 days and counting on the COVID-19 relief efforts. The office continues to work on the COVID-19 situation. So far that day count is at 516 and counting as of the middle of December.

At the first of January 2021, Grayson County had lost 169 people to COVID-19 related deaths. When OEM issued its last and most recent situational report, on Nov. 30, 2021, that number had risen to 548.

During the year that is just about to close, hospitals in Grayson County had many days when they had no ICU beds left and were staffed with visiting nurses to keep up with the number of people who were battling the virus locally. Along with adding to their staff Texoma Medical Center increased the number of rooms that were equipped to handle seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

Local school systems opened again to in student classes in the late summer but then had ponder the issue of mask mandates.

In the first week of 2021, GCOEM released a report saying 6,767 cases of the virus had been confirmed in the county so far and there were 420 active cases. At that time, the OEM is was breaking down which cities the cases were in and providing information about the age groups of those infected. While the original hot spot seemed to be Denison, eventually Sherman would take over and hold the lead with the most cases for most of the time that OEM broke down the numbers by the city.

By the first week of February, 9,728 cases had been confirmed and 272 people had died. There were 434 active cases.

In the first week of March the county was reporting 6,766 people were fully vaccinated and there had been 10,788 cases of the virus confirmed in the county. The number of Covid-19 related deaths rose to 329 and 102 active cases.

By the first week of April, those numbers were increasing in both good and bad ways. There were 16,915 people fully vaccinated but the number of virus related deaths also rose to 359. There had been, by that time, 11,082 total cases reported in the county.

In May, the county reported 31,025 people totally vaccinated and 11,271 total reported cases. The virus related death total rose to 364.

By June, the vaccination numbers were up to 37,020 and the total number of cases was at 11,350. The number of virus related deaths was at 367.

In July, the county reported that there had been 11,447 cases of the virus confirmed in the county since the pandemic began and that there had been 371 virus related deaths.

In August the county reported that there had been 12,162 total cases reported by the start of the month and 43,662 people were fully vaccinated. The county was also reporting up to 244 active cases and the number of people who had suffered Covid-19 related deaths in the county had risen to 375.

That number of virus related deaths would go up to 401 in early September. The number of people fully vaccinated went up to 46,411 and the total number of cases reported in the county was at 13,360 by the early part of that month.

October saw the total number of cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic climb to 15,558.The number of virus related deaths rose to 471 and the number of people fully vaccinated to 50,136.

The last local report said there had been 548 COVID related deaths as of Nov. 30 with 16,541 total reported cases.

In early December, the OEM ceased issuing daily virus related reports.

"The concerns about illness are NOT gone but our “regular systems” and partners continue to find ways now to manage its ebb and flow," a news release said. "The Office of Emergency Management only becomes involved with events when our community needs exceed what our regular systems are able to provide. At this time, all additional hospital staff contracted through the State have demobilized, most supply chain issues are much more manageable and testing as well as vaccination is readily available in many places across Grayson County."