SHS students earn high marks on AP exams

Last school year, 315 Sherman Independent School District students took Advanced Placement courses with 199 of them —about 63 percent — receiving a score of three or higher on at least one exam. Of those students, 74 received a score of four on at least one exam, and 23 received a 5 on at least one test.

District officials discussed the results of AP exams for the 2020-2021 school year at a recent meeting of the district's school board.

Collegeboard.org reports that a score of three or higher on the AP exam generally means that a student is qualified in that course and represents a score of a C through a B- on an equivalent college course.

"Advanced Placement is a college board program that provides high school students the opportunity to take college-level courses." Sherman High School Principal Jennifer Politi said, adding that AP programs date back to the 1950s. "Most colleges award college credit based on qualifying AP exam scores, providing students the opportunity to skip intro-level course in that subject and some others."

In order to get college credit in a course, a student generally must receive a 4 or greater on the exam, Politi said.

Sherman High School offers these courses in a variety of core subjects including history, geography and English, among others. Some specialized classes, including music theory, Latin and Spanish Language also have advanced courses and tests.

For last year, about 55 percent of the students who took human geography, an AP course offered to freshmen, received a three of better. Meanwhile, 62 percent of students who took US history received that score or higher.

This past year saw 57 students receive the AP scholar designation or higher honor based on the scores they received and the number of tests they received high results in.

The news of results gained praise from SISD Board President Hilary Luckett Clark, who went through Sherman's program when she was a student.

"The AP program is near and dear to my heart as I am a product of this program, and getting a five is really, really hard." she said, commending the students on this accomplishment.