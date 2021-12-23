Agrilife talks about 2021 accomplishments

It is that time of the year when people start looking back over the past 12 months and summing up what has happened, and that was no different for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service County Extension Office.

They are already planning for a strong year in 2022 with programs that will continue to see locals giving volunteer time to the community with the Master Gardeners and other programs as well as participation by local students in activities like the Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show which is slated for the end of February.

Recently, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, Joyce White gave county commissioners a report about the last year's worth of work done by the local office.

"We are still without an ag agent," White told commissioners. "We have been managing to answer as many agricultural questions as possible, helping people with insects and trees and crops and all kinds of other stuff."

She said it has been a trying year, because of continued COVID issues, to go out and teach people but they have had some in person activities and have done a lot of stuff online.

"We have got some great volunteers, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists. Master Wellness and 4-H volunteers who have been going out and doing things," she said.

White gave commissioners a report that showed she had taken 357 telephone calls, 7,902 email, and had talked to 196 visitors. She also had made 1,025 site contacts. The report showed that 4-H Youth Development Agent Tamra McGaughy made 4,170 contacts, and spent 11,007 hours working with youngsters.

White said 75 local Master Gardener volunteers gave the community 3,440 volunteer hours, and made 3,798 contacts. In addition, 66 Master Naturalist volunteers gave the community 2,021 volunteer hours, and made 2,385 adult contacts, and 848 youth contacts.

While it was a challenging year, White's report showed that they were still able to have a number of events including an online County 4-H Food Show, an online Master Wellness Volunteer training, an online North Texas Pest Management Conference with 55, and the Texoma Exposition & Livestock Show. They were also able to have the Master Gardener Spring plant sale, a virtual Child Care Conference, and a virtual Agrobotics Challenge that included 76 youth including five Grayson County teams.