5th DWI lands Whitesboro man 40 years

staff reports

A Whitesboro man will not be spending the holiday season with family after being sentenced to 40 years in prison for his fifth DWI charge this week. Terry Wayne Crim, 68, of Whitesboro, was sentenced for felony driving while intoxicated 3rd or more following an open plea with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court heard evidence and pronounced the sentence.

On June 17, 2020, Whitesboro Police responded to several 911 calls regarding a reckless driver. Responding officers located the defendant’s vehicle and found he had rear ended another vehicle, fortunately it was a minor collision and the other driver was not injured. Officers conducted a traffic stop and observed the defendant with an unopened beer in his hand and a large amount of beer in the vehicle. The defendant consented to a blood draw and the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory report showed his blood alcohol was twice the legal limit.

Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing showed the defendant was on parole for felony DWI 3rd at the time of his arrest on this case. The defendant had a total of five prior felony DWI convictions dating back to 1993, including a 25-year prison sentence out of Collin County in 2000.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Sissney said, “This defendant had roughly ten prior DWI convictions and a felony criminal history dating back to the late 1980’s. It seems the only thing that will prevent him from driving while intoxicated is the penitentiary.” District Attorney Brett Smith added, “We intend to follow this case and objection to any parole. Hopefully the parole board will take a hard look at his history and keep him in prison.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Sissney.