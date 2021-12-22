Kid's Pantry in Denison 2021 Wish List

Kid’s Pantry was founded in 2006 to provide food to Denison kids. Families are referred to us by school personnel whose kids are at risk of hunger. The main Goal of Kid’s Pantry is to provide that access to food to any child that is food Insecure.

There are many hungry kids in Denison whose main daily nourishment is the breakfast and lunch which they receive while they are at school. For kids who rely on school meals for their primary daily nutrition, summer, extended school holidays and weekends can be a time of uncertainty about where and when they will have access to healthy food.

Food is currently being distributed monthly to approximately 125 kids.

Priority needs at this time are (Wish List):

soups,

Spam,

tuna,

canned meats (chicken Breast),

corn,

canned pastas,

peanut butter,

dry beans of any kind,

rice,

Oatmeal

heavy duty grocery sacks.

For more information about Kids’ Pantry, contact Sherrie Jackson, at kidspantry@yahool.com, or call (903) 821-4780.

Kid’s Pantry is a 501©3 nonprofit solely operated by volunteers. Volunteers are always welcome! All contributions are tax deductible and monetary donations are used to purchase food. Monetary donations should be mailed to Kid’s Pantry at P.O. Box 1837, Denison, TX 75021. Food donations may be dropped off at Trinity UMC – Denison, or call for pickup.