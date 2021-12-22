Honey Grove coach indicted for improper relationship

Fannin County grand jurors last week indicted a teacher from the Honey Grove Independent School District.

Carley Denee Price, 29, of Pecan Gap, was indicted on charges of improper relationship between educator and student and online solicitation of a minor enhanced.

The indictments are formal charges and not considered evidence of guilt.

Previously published media reports about the case say that the incidents became public in November when Price was arrested for sharing sexually explicit messages and images with a 15-year-old male student.

At that time, Honey Grove Police Chief Leigh Dixon was reported to have said Price faced charges of improper relationship between an educator and student, online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct, and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Reports said police began investigating the allegations against Price on Oct.r 26.