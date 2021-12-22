Christmas in Texoma to be warmer, better setting for spacious gatherings

A warmer weather forecast for Christmas could help locals discourage the spread of the COVID-19 virus and other illnesses.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts the North Texas and Southern Oklahoma area to see high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s through early next week. But, that warmer forecast comes with some fire danger worries as well.

"I see the weather forecast as a gift," said Grayson County Office of Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers in a text. "Outside gatherings and inside windows wide open gatherings will be comfortable and the safest bets for all ages. Common colds, flu, and COVID will all be spread less with fresh air and sunshine as a part of our celebrations."

The warm weather hits the Texoma region as COVID cases are spiking in other areas of the country.

Grasyon County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said the area is in better shape with its fight against COVID this holiday season than it was last year.

"Last year, from March through December, we had over 7,600 cases of COVID-19 reported in Grayson County," she said. A"t the same time, we had limited amounts of COVID-19 vaccine available and limited testing sites. This year over 40 percent of the individuals in Grayson County ages 5 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and testing is readily available."

But that doesn't mean the warmer temperatures don't bring with them some concerns. The warmer temps are bringing with them dryer conditions which could lead to more fire danger.

Grayson County is not currently under a burn ban. The Grayson County Commissioners Court considers burn ban-related questions when the KBDI is 650 or above. The KBDI is an index based on temperature estimates and precipitation gathered from weather stations and analyzed by experts at the Texas Forest Service.

Tuesday, Grayson County's average was 370 but its highest reading on the index was 489 and the minimum reading in the county was 281. Just because the area is not under a burn ban doesn't mean one is safe from liability if they start a fire that gets out of control.

To see the whole list of regulations, visit http://www.co.grayson.tx.us/users/OEM/Outdoor_Burning_in_Texas.pdf.