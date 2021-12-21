Attempted murder suspect found in Pottsboro

Michael De Alejandro second suspect arrested for Feb. attempted murder

Grayson County deputies looking for runaways at an address in Pottsboro Sunday discovered a fugitive instead.

A news release from the Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to the house on Holiday Lane in Pottsboro to look for two run away juveniles.

"While at the residence, Deputies were given consent by the homeowner to search the residence for the runaways. A male subject came out of the bathroom, who was recognized as Michael De Alejandro. The subject identified himself as Michael Hernandez. Deputies detained the subject to make a positive identification," the release said.

Authorities used body art to identify Michael De Alejandro who was arrested on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempt to commit murder and a parole violation. He was also charged with failure to identify as fugitive with intent to give false info. He is currently being held on $302,500 bond.

Grayson County grand jurors indicted Michael De Alejandro, 41, on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder back in July from an incident that happened on Feb. 21.

Indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

In a news release from the time of that incident, Denison police said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of East Main Street and South Seventh Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. There, they located one man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim, who was conscious at the time, was transported to a local hospital.

During the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified. Michael Ricardo De Alejandro, 40, and Alex De Alejandro, 29, both of Denison, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

In July, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Alex De Alejandro on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

A news release issued at that time said members of the task served the arrest warrant at the Parkview Apartments located at 1200 W. Taylor St. Upon making entry into the apartment, officers were confronted by Alex De Alejandro, who brandished a firearm. A member of the task force shot Alex De Alejandro causing non-life threatening injuries.

In September, grand jurors indicted Alex De Alejandro on three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one of a prohibited weapon from the shooting incident.

The same grand jury declined charges against the officer who shot Alex De Alejandro.